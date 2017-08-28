Ralphs, Food 4 Less Raise Money to Support Children's Hospitals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Supermarket partners Ralphs Grocery Company and Food 4 Less Stores raised $298,065 to support children's hospitals in the communities their stores serve through a check stand fundraising campaign.

During the four-month children's hospital fundraising campaign, customers were encouraged to donate their spare change in specially-marked coin canisters located at the check stands in all Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores in Southern California and the greater Chicago area, and Foods Co. stores in Central and Northern California.

"The overwhelming support we received for our children's hospital campaign only strengthens our commitment to support the outstanding work children's hospitals are doing to provide world-class medical care and help children and families have a healthy future," said Myeisha Gamino, corporate affairs director for Ralphs/Food 4 Less. "Our donation in excess of $298,000 is a direct result of the dedication of our great associates and the generosity of our customers."

Since 2005, Ralphs and Food 4 Less have provided more than $3.5 million to support children's hospitals in the communities their stores serve.

"Our annual children's hospital fundraising campaign is an important part of Ralphs and Food 4 Less' ongoing commitment to helping families," continued Gamino. "Together, with our customers and associates, we're dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those who live and work in the diverse communities our stores serve."