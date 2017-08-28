Shaw's Supermarkets Opens New Store

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Shaw's Supermarkets opened its 154th store location in Hudson, Mass. The events kicked-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Shaw's leadership, public officials and local community partners.

In addition to this new store in Hudson, the company has also held six Shaw's Store grand re-openings in 2017, including these in Massachusetts: Milford, Northbridge, Norwood and Braintree.

"On behalf of Shaw's Supermarkets, we thank the Town of Hudson for welcoming us into their community," said Paul Gossett, president of Shaw's Supermarkets. "We are proud of our long food retailing history in New England and today's new store opening in Hudson is an exciting day for Shaw's, our employees, vendors and community partners."

The Hudson Shaw's will feature the freshest produce, top-quality meats and seafood, and a large selection of natural, gluten free, organic and local product. Store department highlights include: thousands of natural and organic products; a meat department with a large selection of natural and organic meat; natural and organic fresh seafood; prepared meals and hot foods including freshly made fried chicken; a signature bakery that features a pick-your-own case; and a produce department that includes a variety of organics and in-store fresh cut fruits and vegetables.

As part of the celebration, Shaw's presented donations to the following local organizations at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

$2,500 to Hudson Community Food Pantry

$2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of MetroWest Chapter in Hudson

$500 in Shaw's Gift Cards to the Hudson Police Department

$500 in Shaw's Gift Cards to the Hudson Fire Department

Over the coming week, customers are also invited to participate in new store opening festivities, including a chance to win free groceries for one yeat, in-store sampling and a visit from Wally the Mascot and New England Patriots cheerleaders.