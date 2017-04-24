ShopRite Joins Aetna's Preferred Medicare Pharmacy Network

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite and Aetna announced that ShopRite has joined Aetna’s national network of preferred pharmacies. Effective immediately, Aetna Medicare members with drug coverage can fill their prescriptions at preferred copay levels at any ShopRite pharmacy. That means Aetna Medicare customers can get their prescriptions at low, preferred cost shares while they shop at ShopRite pharmacies.

“ShopRite is excited to become a preferred provider for Aetna with the ability to offer Aetna Medicare Part D members prescription copays as low as $1 on some medications. We know affordable prescriptions and the convenience of one-stop shopping for groceries and pharmacy needs is important to our customers,” says Karen Meleta, a spokeswoman for ShopRite.

A total of 222 ShopRite stores in six states offer in-store pharmacies. And the ShopRite Pharmacy App allows customers to request refills and manage prescriptions online. These stores also provide customers with immunizations, prescription diabetes medication at no extra cost, and specialty pharmacy services to help patients manage complex medication regimens. Many ShopRite stores also offer customers consultations and counseling with registered retail dietitians at no extra cost.

“We want our members to take the medications their doctors prescribe. Our goal is to make that as easy and convenient as possible,” says Nancy Cocozza, president of Aetna’s Medicare business. “Whether our members participate in a stand-alone prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan, they can save money and time by filling their prescriptions while they shop.”