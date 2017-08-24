ShopRite Partners with Huggies to Donate Diapers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

To help raise awareness of a hidden consequence of poverty known as “diaper need,” and provide much-needed baby essentials to families, ShopRite is partnering with Huggies to donate diapers. The retailer and diaper brand plan to donate up to a half-million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing diapers to babies in need.

ShopRite and Huggies will donate a day’s worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network each time a customer purchases any size Huggies diapers at ShopRite stores or online, through ShopRite’s mobile app and ShopRite from-home service. Qualifying purchase periods run now through Sept. 2, and again from Sept. 24 through Oct. 7.

“Since 2010, our No Baby Unhugged program has donated more than 200 million diapers and wipes to families in need, and yet there is still more to be done,” said Eleonora Daireaux, VP of Huggies North America. “We are excited to partner with ShopRite and the National Diaper Bank Network to help raise awareness for this issue, and donate up to half a million diapers to provide families with the resources they need to care for their babies.”