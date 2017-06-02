ShopRite and American Bone Health Launch Calcium Challenge

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite Supermarkets and American Bone Health have partnered together to offer “The Calcium Challenge,” a free interactive event to educate shoppers about the health benefits of eating dairy and calcium rich foods. The Calcium Challenge will be hosted at select ShopRite supermarkets during the month of June, and led by the grocer’s team of registered Retail Dietitians.

The Calcium Challenge will feature interactive events such as trivia-based card games, product samples, handouts and coupons. “While most people are aware that calcium is a mineral that makes our bones strong, many of our customers are unsure of exactly how much calcium they need to meet their daily suggested requirements,” says Stephanie Perez, RD, retail dietitian supervisor at ShopRite. “By hosting an in-store event such as The Calcium Challenge, we can work with American Bone Health to educate our shoppers about calcium’s benefits and inspire them to incorporate calcium-rich foods into their diets.”

In addition to American Bone Health, the event is also being supported by Cabot Creamery Co-operative, LACTAID Brand, and the American Dairy Association North East.

“When we speak with consumers, most of their questions are about calcium,” says Kathleen Cody, executive director of American Bone Health. She reports that studies show that only about 25 percent of Americans meet their recommended daily allowance of calcium every day – and many shoppers are confused about where to find the best sources of calcium for themselves and their families. “There is a real and pressing need to educate consumers about the importance of calcium. We’re looking forward to working with ShopRite’s team of in-store dietitians to clearly convey the importance of enjoying calcium-rich foods and products in our diets.”