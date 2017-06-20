Shoptalk Partners with FMI to Launch Grocerytalk

By Natalie Taylor

Shoptalk has launched Grocerytalk, a new program for the grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, set to take place during Shoptalk on March 18-21, 2018, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Grocerytalk will include content, networking and other experiences that focus on the evolution of how consumers discover, shop and buy groceries and consumer packaged goods in a digital age, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. FMI will support the development and marketing of Grocerytalk.

“Since we launched Shoptalk just over two years ago, we’ve created an entirely new and modern retail and ecommerce narrative and community of innovators, breaking down major, now-stale silos across the industry,” says Anil D. Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Shoptalk. “Our third U.S. event is tracking for over 7,500 attendees up from 5,600 in 2017 and 3,100 in 2016—making Shoptalk the largest American conference for retail and ecommerce innovation.”

Shoptalk is a platform for large retailers and brands, venture-backed direct-to-consumer startups, tech and Internet companies, investors, media, Wall Street analysts and others to come together in an open environment to learn, collaborate and evolve. Through Shoptalk’s Hosted Retailers & Brands Program, individuals from established retailers and brands who engage with Shoptalk exhibitors and sponsors in up to eight 15-minute meetings can apply for complimentary tickets to attend Shoptalk as well as a $750 travel/hotel reimbursement. Shoptalk expects more than 1,000 retailers and brands to participate in the Hosted Program, across more than 5,000 meetings.

“We are excited to partner with FMI, which will support us on all aspects of Grocerytalk as we bring innovation in the grocery and consumer packaged goods industries together with many other verticals for a comprehensive view of disruption,” Aggarwal adds. “Working with FMI is a breath of fresh air in an industry where many have not even started the critical transition from the legacy normal to an obvious and imminent new normal.”

“In sunsetting our traditional trade show, FMI Connect, FMI promised its members a bolder and more deliberate events strategy. Just as technology evolves, so too will FMI and its portfolio of member services and benefits,” says Leslie G. Sarasin, president and chief executive officer at FMI. “Quite bluntly, moving our tech focus into the context of Shoptalk with the launch of Grocerytalk allows us the best of two worlds—maintaining the capacity to focus on the unique retail and ecommerce needs of food, but doing so in the grander, more possibility-rich context of the retail world’s exploration of the topic.”