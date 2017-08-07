Skinner Pasta Partners with Instacart for Month-Long Sweepstakes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In celebration of National Friendship Day, Skinner pasta is partnering with grocery delivery service Instacart. As part of the promotion, Skinner is providing customers in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas the opportunity to receive free grocery delivery or $5 off of a grocery order through Instacart with the purchase of a Skinner Pasta product.

Running in tandem with the Instacart partnership is the "Howdy Skinner Sweepstakes" with prizes aimed to celebrate friendship and pasta. From August 6 through September 6, entrants are encouraged to visit HowdySkinner.com for the chance to win a Texas-sized getaway for two to the Houston Marriott Marquis, home of the only Texas-shaped lazy river. Other prizes include a membership to Care.com plus $500 to cover household, babysitting or pet care services, giving the prize winner more "me" time, and a year's supply of Skinner Pasta for the winner and a friend.

"Pasta is welcoming, comforting and makes people smile, just like the people of Texas," said Adriana Cune, brand manager, Pasta, Riviana Foods. "Skinner Pasta is proudly headquartered in 'The Friendly State'. Our goal for our National Friendship Day campaign is to give our customers more time to spend with loved ones, allowing them to skip the trip to grocery store, and instead have their groceries delivered right to their doorstep."