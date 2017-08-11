Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Ice Cream Social at LA Children’s Hospital

By Natalie Taylor

NBA All-Star Caron Butler (fourth from left), Smart & Final CEO Dave Hirz (third from right) and representatives from the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation attend the Summer Ice Cream Social at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation—a philanthropic arm of Smart & Final Stores Inc.—yesterday hosted a summer-inspired ice cream social for the pediatric patients and families of Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

During the event, CHLA patients, families and medical staff were treated to a stocked ice cream bar with Nestle and First Street, as well as farm-fresh produce and family-friendly activities. Celebrated athlete Caron Butler was also onsite to visit with patients, help pass out ice cream treats, take pictures and sign autographs. As a parent himself, Caron says he has a strong affinity for organizations that safeguard the health and development of children, especially those that serve the greater Los Angeles community.

The event also included a ceremonial check presentation made to Children's Hospital Los Angeles from the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation in the amount of $5,000.

"Summer is synonymous with picnics, pool parties and vacations, but for far too many children who spend their summer days in a hospital receiving treatment for illnesses, we wanted to bring a taste of summer directly to them," said Marisol Marks, Smart & Final VP of communications, community relations and the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. "Through the combined efforts of the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and many of Smart & Final's loyal vendor partners, we were able to make this seasonal celebration possible for these children."

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation provides grants to charities and other non-profits across four key areas, including health & wellness, education, hunger relief, and team sports and youth development. Made possible through vendor, employee and executive contributions, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation also fundraises through the First Street, First Percent program—with the purchase of any First Street private label brand products, Smart & Final will contribute the first percent of net profit to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to further advance its mission to serve those who serve others. The company is the single largest contributor of donations to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation.

"All of us at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are devoted to creating the best environment possible for each one of our patients," said Dawn Wilcox, Vice President Corporate Partnerships CHLA. "We're pleased to partner with the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to create a special, fun day for our patients and their families."