Southeastern Grocers Launches Transformation of New Private Label Products

By Natalie Taylor

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, has announced its largest-ever transformation of private label products, which will span approximately 3,000 items across all categories throughout each banner specific store throughout 2017.

The company has tested more than 2,330 of its own brand items, which led to improved quality reformulations of more than 2,260 products. The transformation will roll out across all stores over the next year.

“Not only are we transforming by investing in our stores and in lower prices, but we are also investing in the quality of our products,” says Ian McLeod, president and CEO of SEG. “I am pleased to announce our largest-ever program of product development, with the launch of three new and refreshed Southeastern Grocers brands: SE Grocers Essentials, SE Grocers and Prestige.”

SE Grocers Essentials - These products offer everyday value for all customers looking for reliable, budget household basics.

SE Grocers - These products have been developed to quality benchmarks as close to the taste and quality currently offered by the established brands already in the market, but at significantly lower prices.

Prestige - Prestige offers consumers a selection of specialty and indulgent products at a an affordable price. Prestige Ice Cream has already been awarded “Best French Vanilla Ice Cream” in America.

SEG has put its focus on improving the overall quality of the own brand products offered across the four grocery brands in the southeast, including the development of a test kitchen and sensory lab tasting facility at their Jacksonville, Fla. headquarters. The SEG Sensory Lab has been utilized to conduct both product development and consumer taste-testing trials throughout the year to capture valuable insights on its own brand product line.

SEG has improved thousands of products to be made without artificial colors or flavors, no MSG, trans fat or high fructose corn syrup. Some of the new and improved products include: