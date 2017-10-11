Southeastern Grocers Prioritizes Diversification for Florida Expansion

By Natalie Taylor

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is expanding its retail footprint with eight new stores throughout Florida. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based retailer will open five new Fresco y Mas stores in South Florida and three new Harveys Supermarkets in West Florida, making the banners the fastest-growing within the company, which is also parent of Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo.

In tandem with the move, SEG is converting Winn-Dixie stores into the new Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket locations in a multi-format approach to diversify its retail footprint and provide customers with a personalized shopping experience.

SEG’s newest banner, Fresco y Más, caters to an ever-growing Hispanic population, with amenities like a full service Latin butcher, authentic prepared food and a Latin-style cafe, while its Harveys banner stores will tout lower prices on more than 3,200 items that are most in-demand for the communities they serve.

“The unprecedented success we have witnessed over the past year at our Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket banners is a clear indicator that we are providing localized shopping experiences that resonate with our customers,” says Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Rather than relying on one store model, we are entrenching ourselves in the communities we serve to better understand each unique landscape, and our customers’ shopping habits.”

Fresco y Mas will open five new stores on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the following locations:

1525 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

18801 SW 117th Ave., Miami, FL 33177

12107 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33177

18300 SW 137th Ave., Miami, FL 22177

27359 S Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33032

Harveys Supermarket to open three new stores on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the following locations:

2630 U.S. Highway 92, Lakeland, FL 33801

1305 Ariana St. W, Lakeland, FL 33803

7851 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619

The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla., providing customers an authentic Hispanic shopping experience with products and services that meet the needs of the community. The launch of five new locations will expand the banner to 23 stores throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The first Harveys Supermarket opened in Nashville, Ga., in 1924. With the addition of the three new stores in West Florida the banner will grow to a total of 80 Harveys Supermarkets locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the largest the chain has been in its history.

SEG employs more than 50,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.