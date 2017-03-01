Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

SpartanNash Prepares Click-and-Collect Pilot

By Craig Levitt

Published:

SpartanNash, the Grands Rapids, Michigan based wholesaler and retailer, plans to unveil a new e-commerce service that will allow customers to order products online and pick them up in store. To develop the platform, SpartanNash is working with Unata, which provides end-to-end e-commerce, digital marketing and related solutions for grocers.

SpartanNash will pilot the program with a Family Fare location in the greater Grand Rapids area in the first quarter of this year. If the project delivers the expected results, the retailer will roll out the program to an additional 25 stores by the end of this year.

While SpartanNash has currently been offering click-and-collect solutions in stores, the company expects the new implementation to provide a more comprehensive solution that integrates personalized promotions, which will dovetail the ongoing efforts around personalization in SpartanNash’s Yes! loyalty program.

“The click-and-collect systems we had gave us a sense of what we needed to do moving forward,” said Dave Staples, president and COO at SpartanNash. “This just takes us to a different level overall in the experience.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Idaho Resident Wins IPC's  First Pinterest Contest

ZONE 8 Beverages Introduces New Non-GMO, Non-Dairy Smoothie Line

Inaugural FMI Foundation Gala Raises $685,000

Harris Teeter Teams Up with Titan Farms for Harvest Feast Campaign

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Grocery Industry Launches Initiative to Simplify Product Date Labels

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags