SpartanNash Prepares Click-and-Collect Pilot

By Craig Levitt

SpartanNash, the Grands Rapids, Michigan based wholesaler and retailer, plans to unveil a new e-commerce service that will allow customers to order products online and pick them up in store. To develop the platform, SpartanNash is working with Unata, which provides end-to-end e-commerce, digital marketing and related solutions for grocers.

SpartanNash will pilot the program with a Family Fare location in the greater Grand Rapids area in the first quarter of this year. If the project delivers the expected results, the retailer will roll out the program to an additional 25 stores by the end of this year.

While SpartanNash has currently been offering click-and-collect solutions in stores, the company expects the new implementation to provide a more comprehensive solution that integrates personalized promotions, which will dovetail the ongoing efforts around personalization in SpartanNash’s Yes! loyalty program.

“The click-and-collect systems we had gave us a sense of what we needed to do moving forward,” said Dave Staples, president and COO at SpartanNash. “This just takes us to a different level overall in the experience.”