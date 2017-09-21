SpartanNash Transforms Rapid City Stores with $5M Renovation

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SpartanNash reopened two Family Fare Supermarkets as part of its $5 million investment in the Rapid City, N.D., community.

The stores, which previously operated under the Family Thrift Center banner, underwent an extensive remodeling and re-bannering process to provide store guests with superior customer service, better everyday values and additional amenities.

"We paid close attention to what our customers expect in a grocery shopping experience," says Tom Swanson, VP of the Retail West Division at SpartanNash. "Both of our newest Family Fare stores received updates and upgrades throughout, which we believe will complement the variety of new products and amenities store guests can enjoy."

The grand reopenings mark the first two Family Fare Supermarkets in South Dakota, offering store guests easy-to-navigate stores, weekly ad specials and savings, and plenty of variety to help stretch a family's food budget. In total, SpartanNash operates 85 Family Fare stores in six states.

The transformation of the two stores began in June, when they were reset to make it easier for store guests to navigate the perimeter and aisles. New signs, flooring and décor were also installed to update the interior of the stores, and the exteriors received a facelift.

In addition to the new aesthetics – including energy-saving lighting and equipment – the Family Fare Supermarkets' new offerings include:

· yes Rewards, which offer everyday savings, exclusive digital coupons, free and low-cost prescriptions and a more personalized shopping experience.

· A Fast Lane click-and-collect program that provides a seamless online grocery shopping experience and added quality and convenience.

· Expanded produce departments with a wide variety of organic and local farm-fresh products.

· Expanded bakery and deli sections, featuring a menu of specialty, made-to-order bakery items and grab-and-go meal solutions.

· Enhanced meat and seafood departments staffed with center-of-the-plate experts.

· An improved dairy section and extended frozen foods to satisfy everyday needs in every section of the store.

· A Starbucks Coffee Shop and café area in the Mount View location.

"We want to deliver a best-in-class experience with every trip to the grocery store, and these new and improved Family Fares will do just that," Swanson says. "Our commitment to our customers will always be our top priority, and we appreciate their patience during this renovation. Our store associates have been and continue to be amazing during this conversion, and we thank them for their efforts throughout the remodeling process.

To commemorate the stores' grand reopenings, store guests and SpartanNash associates attended simultaneous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, which kicked off a week of daily giveaways, food samples and offerings throughout the stores.

At each ribbon-cutting ceremony, a pallet of food was donated to Feeding South Dakota for Rapid City. The food pantry also received a $4,300 donation from the SpartanNash Foundation as a result of the Foundation's scan campaign to provide hunger relief.

The new stores are located at 1516 E. Saint Patrick St. and 751 Mount View St.