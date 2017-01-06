Sprouts Farmers Market Plans to Open 11 Stores in the Second Quarter of 2017

By Lindsey Wojcik

Sprouts Farmers Market will open 11 new locations in the second quarter of 2017. Sprouts will open a total of 35 stores in 2017.

Each store will bring more than 100 career opportunities to its local neighborhood. Hiring and grand opening details will be shared at a later date.

The new Sprouts stores will open at the following locations:

Arvada, Colo. – 15050 West 64th Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colo. – 5617 Barnes Road

Dallas – 7110 Skillman Street

Frisco, Texas – 2500 Eldorado Parkway

Glendora, Calif. – 655 S. Grand Avenue

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – 6753 Carnelian Street

South Sarasota, Fla. – 8308 S. Tamiami Trail

South Tampa, Fla. – 1523 S. Dale Mabry Highway

Tucker, Ga. – 4310 Lavista Road, Suite A200

Ventura, Calif. – 4870 Telephone Road

Woodstock, Ga. – 1430 Towne Lake Parkway

“As Sprouts continues to grow, we’re deeply invested in enhancing our operations and developing our team members so they can deliver the best experience possible for our guests,” says chief operations officer Dan Sanders. “Sprouts team members are inspired by the company’s growth and our ‘healthy living for less’ approach to grocery shopping, and we offer tremendous opportunities for career progression, especially in the Southeast."

Sprouts is committed to sustainable growth that respects social and environmental well-being. As a part of this effort, the Sprouts Food Rescue Program donates unsold and edible, but not marketable, groceries to local food banks. Relief agencies pick up this food, which would otherwise go to waste, and distribute it to families in need.