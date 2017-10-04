Sprouts Readies for 9 New Stores in 2018 Q1
By GHQ staff
Sprouts Farmers Market will open nine new locations in the first quarter of 2018, including its first Maryland store in Ellicott City, and approximately 30 new stores across the country throughout the balance of 2018.
The new Sprouts stores will open at the following locations:
- Albuquerque, N.M. – 5600 Coors Boulevard NW
- Ellicott City, Md. – 9150 Baltimore National Pike
- Fayetteville, N.C. – 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive
- Green Valley, Ariz. – 18755 South Nogales Highway
- Las Cruces, N.M. – 2350 E. Lohman Avenue
- Mesa, Ariz. – 3150 N. Recker Road
- Sacramento, Calif. – 2810 Del Paso Road
- Tempe, Ariz. – 931 East Elliott Road
- Valrico, Fla. – 3309 Lithia Pinecrest Road
The new Maryland store represents the company’s first opening in the mid-Atlantic region of the country, and brings the total number of states with Sprouts locations to 16. Sprouts stores typically employ roughly 120 associates.
The Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened its first store 15 years ago and which has committed to a “zero waste” threshold by 2020, employs more than 27,000 and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states.