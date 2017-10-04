Sprouts Readies for 9 New Stores in 2018 Q1

By GHQ staff

Sprouts Farmers Market will open nine new locations in the first quarter of 2018, including its first Maryland store in Ellicott City, and approximately 30 new stores across the country throughout the balance of 2018.

The new Sprouts stores will open at the following locations:

Albuquerque, N.M. – 5600 Coors Boulevard NW

Ellicott City, Md. – 9150 Baltimore National Pike

Fayetteville, N.C. – 2810 Freedom Parkway Drive

Green Valley, Ariz. – 18755 South Nogales Highway

Las Cruces, N.M. – 2350 E. Lohman Avenue

Mesa, Ariz. – 3150 N. Recker Road

Sacramento, Calif. – 2810 Del Paso Road

Tempe, Ariz. – 931 East Elliott Road

Valrico, Fla. – 3309 Lithia Pinecrest Road

The new Maryland store represents the company’s first opening in the mid-Atlantic region of the country, and brings the total number of states with Sprouts locations to 16. Sprouts stores typically employ roughly 120 associates.

The Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened its first store 15 years ago and which has committed to a “zero waste” threshold by 2020, employs more than 27,000 and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states.