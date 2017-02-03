Stater Bros. Charities Kicks Off “Have A Heart, Save A Heart” Campaign

By Craig Levitt

Stater Bros. is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of giving back to the communities it serves by supporting the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) in furthering its mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

For the 16th consecutive year, all 169 Stater Bros. supermarkets will participate in the AHA/ASA’s “Have A Heart, Save A Heart” campaign to raise funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke. The campaign began on February 1 and concludes on February 12.

Stater Bros.’ customers can participate by purchasing $1 and $5 paper hearts at the cash registers. Customers are encouraged to write their name or the name of a loved one on the hearts, which will be displayed inside the store.

Funds raised through the “Have A Heart, Save A Heart” campaign will go back into our local communities to teach Hands-Only CPR to residents, involve students in fitness programs and implement educational programs in multicultural communities.

Last year, Stater Bros. customers and employees raised nearly $400,000 for the American Heart Association. To date, customers and employees of Stater Bros. have raised over $5 million to support research and provide programs to educate the communities served by Stater Bros. about the risks of heart disease and stroke.

“We are grateful to Stater Bros. for their continued commitment to saving lives,” said Pierre Habis, Chairman of the AHA/ASA Western States Affiliate Board of Directors. “Through this campaign, we are raising critical funds needed to find better ways to prevent and treat heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. We are also providing information to thousands of Stater Bros. shoppers that will help them make healthy life choices.”

“Stater Bros. is rooted in the tradition of giving back to communities where we operate and we are honored to once again join the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” stated Pete Van Helden, President and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Many of our ‘valued’ customers and loyal ‘Family’ members have been affected by heart disease and stroke and we are pleased that the funds from this campaign benefit the local areas where we operate,” Van Helden concluded.