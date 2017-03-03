Stater Bros. Markets Expands Instacart Home Delivery Service

By Natalie Taylor

Stater Bros. Markets has expanded its Instacart online grocery ordering and home delivery service in Orange County. The service has gone from operating out of one location in Orange County to 26 Stater Bros. Orange County supermarket locations, providing service to residents in 74 zip codes throughout the area.

“Partnering with the best, most beloved local grocery retailers is a key cornerstone of our business,” says Nilam Ganenthiran, SVP of business development, Instacart. “From the onset of operating our grocery ordering and home delivery service through Stater Bros.’ Costa Mesa location, our customers have been thrilled to shop with Stater Bros. and have been asking for more Orange County coverage. We look forward to broadening our service area to reach new Orange County markets such as Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Anaheim,” Ganenthiran adds.

Customers living Instacart services areas will find the same everyday low prices online that they experience while shopping in Stater Bros. supermarket locations throughout Southern California.

“With over 80 years behind our name, Stater Bros. trusted brand is centered on great quality, everyday low prices and exceptional customer service,” says Pete Van Helden, president and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Now our valued customers can enjoy that same great quality and take advantage of our everyday low prices while shopping from the convenience of their home. The aggressive expansion of Instacart demonstrates Stater Bros.’ ongoing commitment to accommodating our valued customers’ needs,” Van Helden says.

Stater Bros.’ customers can access Instacart home delivery service by visiting https://www.instacart.com/stater-bros. All Instacart orders must exceed $10. The delivery fee is $5.99 for delivery within two hours, and $7.99 for delivery within one hour for orders exceeding $35.

Instacart’s delivery service includes the following zip codes: 90631, 90680, 92602, 92603, 92604, 92606, 92610, 92612, 92614, 92617, 92618, 92620, 92622, 92626, 92627, 92629, 92630, 92637, 92643, 92646, 92647, 92648, 92649, 92651, 92653, 92655, 92656, 92657, 92660, 92661, 92662, 92663, 92677, 92683, 92688, 92691, 92692, 92694, 92697, 92701, 92703, 92704, 92705, 92706, 92707, 92708, 92780, 92782, 92801, 92802, 92804, 92805, 92806, 92807, 92808, 92821, 92823, 92831, 92832, 92833, 92835, 92840, 92841, 92843, 92844, 92861, 92865, 92866, 92867, 92868, 92869, 92870, 92886 and 92887.

In addition, Stater Bros. recently announced the construction of a full-service “Blue Ribbon” Supermarket to serve the Orange County community of Tustin Ranch. The Tustin Ranch location is expected to open in fall 2017.