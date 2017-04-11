Stemilt Inspires Shoppers To Eat More Apples With New Digital Guide

By Natalie Taylor

Stemilt Growers has rolled out a downloadable guide with hope of supporting consumers to get more creative with apple consumption.

Cooking With Apples: The Definitive Guide made its debut last month and features a wide variety of resources to help parents, chefs, bakers and apple lovers alike. “The Definitive Guide was produced to encourage consumers to start getting creative with their apple consumption,” says Brianna Shales, Stemilt communications manager. “It’s important that we share what we know about apples to help expand our consumer’s knowledge base, so they learn that apples are just as good on a salad, as they are when you are snacking on the go.”

The 32-page guide is filled with recipes, apple tips and how-to’s to inspire consumers to get creative with their usage of apples in their food dishes. Apples are the second most consumed fruit in U.S. households, according to Agricultural Marketing Resource Center (AgMRC). Some factors contributing to increased apple consumption include new varieties, products that better meet consumer lifestyles and increased awareness of fruit in a healthy diet.

“With so many new varieties to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing for consumers to know what apple works best in a dish,” says Shales. “This guide is designed specifically with that in mind and tells consumers which apples to choose for snacking and salads verses which ones are best for pie and crisps.”

Stemilt has included some of their own varieties into the guide, including Piñata and Rave apples (which will hit the market later this year) to educate consumers on the new flavors available at their supermarket. The guide highlights various types of apples that work best with baking, salads, cooking and sauces and fresh eating. It also features tips on how to store apples, cooking tips, apple hacks and Stemilt’s top 15 apple recipes.

“Anyone who likes apples, eats apples or cooks with apples will find something useful in the free eBook,” says Shales. “Whether they are in the kitchen or simply trying to pick the best apple at the store, there is something in there for everyone.”