Stop & Shop Elevates Consumer Education with New Rating System

Partnership with HowGood provides sustainability ratings in four Massachusetts stores

By Richard Turcsik

HowGood shelf tags in four Stop & Shop stores educate shoppers on various products' impact on the environment. HowGood

Stop & Shop has created an alliance with HowGood, an independent research organization dedicated to bringing transparency to the shopping experience, to implement a proprietary rating system in four of its Massachusetts stores.

Starting today, Stop & Shop customers in Braintree, Hingham, Pembroke and New Bedford can access HowGood’s extensive research and easily identify food products that meet rigorous environmental and social benchmarks. Using the simple ratings on store shelves, shoppers can find the most sustainable, wholesome and honest foods.

Over the past 10 years, HowGood has developed what it calls the world’s largest database of sustainable food ratings and research, which supports an in-store ratings system that identifies leaders in the food industry. HowGood has rated over 250,000 products, examining each item across three benchmarks – Growing Guidelines, Processing Practices and Company Conduct – to reward those that are environmentally friendly, less processed and socially responsible.

“For over 100 years, Stop & Shop has remained committed to providing customers with quality and healthy food choices,” says Alexander Gillett, CEO of New York-based HowGood. “We are thrilled to partner with a company that provides customers with an extensive assortment of healthy food options and help consumers make sustainable choices. With the launch of HowGood in select Stop & Shop stores, Stop & Shop continues its commitment to better health and wellness, but now, expands to the wellness of the world by rewarding producers who strive to build a better food system.”

As part of the program, Stop & Shop stores will create awareness around the HowGood ratings system with events, increased signage, shelf tags and a trained staff member to answer shopper questions. Through these tools, customers can utilize the program and better understand the significance of HowGood’s “Good,” “Great” and “Best” ratings.

“Our customers want to make the best choices for themselves, their families and the planet, but it can be overwhelming with so many product offerings available,” says Stacy Wiggins, SVP of operations for Stop & Shop, the Quincy, Mass.-based division of Ahold USA operating 415 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. “The HowGood program provides easy tools for customers to find products that meet their best needs.”