Survey Reveals Top New Products For 2017

By Natalie Taylor

Product of the Year, the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, has announced the winners of the 2017 Product of the Year Awards. A national representative survey of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research, helps determine the Product of the Year winners each year so that Americans can best identify the top new products.

The 28 winners of the 2017 Product of the Year Award were announced at last Thursday's 2017 Product of the Year Awards Show at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, hosted by "Saturday Night Live" alumnae Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. The awards show was followed by an after party sponsored by SMIRNOFF.

"Competition is fierce among consumer brands, with thousands of new products introduced to the market each year," says Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year USA. "This year's winners will have a true advantage over competitors as they are able to utilize the distinctive red Product of the Year logo on packaging and in brand advertising to show shoppers that 40,000 consumers recommend their product against the competition."

Now in its thirteenth year, Product of the Year operates in 38 countries with the goal of guiding consumers to the best products in their market while rewarding manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Each year, Product of the Year takes entries from new consumer products launched within the previous year that demonstrate innovation within their industry. Product nominations are then placed into categories such as beauty, personal care, household essentials, food and beverages, and are assessed on seven key measures. One product is named the winner of each category based on the results of the consumer survey.

The 28 winners of the 2017 Product of the Year Award are: