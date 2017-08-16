Target’s Brian Cornell, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi Address Gender Equality at NEW Forum

Indra Nooyi, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Inc. and Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target Corp, addressed the future of gender equality at the Network of Executive Women’s (NEW) recent Executive Leadership Forum 2017, at the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, Calif.

As part of their continued commitment to drive gender parity in the retail and consumer goods industry, Cornell and Nooyi, who co-chair NEW’s Future Fund capital campaign, discussed “Gender Equality: Fueling the Future,” before more than 300 senior industry leaders.

The candid exchange was moderated by Karen Stuckey, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Senior Vice President and chair of NEW’s board of directors, who noted that while the retail and consumer goods business ranks high in entry-level jobs held by women, only 13 percent of the industry’s c-suite leaders are women – less than any other industry, according to a 2016 report by McKinsey and Lean In. “Our industry has always been a place of opportunity,” Stuckey said, “but it hasn’t always been a place of equal opportunity.”

“Gender equality is critical to our industry’s future,” Nooyi told the audience via satellite. “Women are the gatekeepers to the family pocketbook, and we need to make sure we have people at the highest levels who understand women, who can speak to women, who can connect with women,” she said. “The research shows — and our own experience at PepsiCo has reaffirmed — that when we commit to diversity, we unlock new opportunities for great leaders and better results for our business.”

Cornell described how inspired he is by NEW’s Future Fund, “because we’re providing tools and training for women who want to advance their careers in the retail and consumer goods industries. We are all accountable — men and women — for continuing to build and support a culture of true workplace inclusion and an atmosphere that empowers women to be leaders and develop the necessary skills to achieve their career goals. That’s something we’re incredibly focused on at Target. It’s up to all of us,” Cornell continued, “to demonstrate the change we want to see, and we need to take that responsibility seriously.”

Stuckey recognized both Nooyi and Cornell for their leadership of the NEW Future Fund. “Fueled by our Future Fund, NEW will expand our infrastructure, technology and services to become the single-source solutions provider addressing retention issues and advancing women.”

Over the next two years, NEW will focus on:

· Industry- and company-specific benchmarking and research to help CEOs, c-suite leadership and senior HR management transform their corporate policies.

· Best practices, opportunities and solutions to advance women and change corporate policies.

· Thought leadership and advocacy that promotes women’s leadership and propels NEW’s movement for workplace change.

· NEW career development for all levels, including signature leadership programs, online learning, national conferences and events at 20 NEW regions.

“Winning the war for talent requires systemic change, transformation of programs and policies, elimination of built-in bias and changes to corporate culture,” said NEW President and CEO Sarah Alter. “Advancing executive women is even more complex during pivot points — life stages marked by big