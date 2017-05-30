The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire the Wesson Oil Brand from Conagra Brands

The J. M. Smucker Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands. The all-cash transaction, which the company will fund primarily with debt, is valued at approximately $285 million, prior to an expected tax benefit related to the acquisition with a present value of approximately $45 million.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under the Wesson brand and provide certain other transition services for up to one year following the close of the transaction. After the transition period, the company expects to consolidate Wesson production into its existing oils manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Company anticipates the acquisition to add annual net sales of approximately $230 million. The transaction is expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of approximately $30 million and contribute approximately $0.10 to the Company's adjusted earnings per share in the first full year after closing, excluding one-time costs and before giving effect to synergies. Annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million are expected to be fully realized within two years after closing. The $285 million purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 9.5 times EBITDA. Factoring in the estimated $45 million tax benefit and $20 million of annual synergies, the multiple is expected to be approximately 5 times EBITDA.

"The addition of Wesson creates a strong complement to our Crisco brand," says Mark Smucker, chief executive officer. "By allowing us to more efficiently use existing supply chain and go-to-market resources, this acquisition will lead to significant cost savings that can further fuel growth and innovation opportunities across the company."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.