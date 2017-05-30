Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire the Wesson Oil Brand from Conagra Brands



Published:

The J. M. Smucker Company signed a definitive agreement  to acquire the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands.  The all-cash transaction, which the company will fund primarily with debt, is valued at approximately $285 million, prior to an expected tax benefit related to the acquisition with a present value of approximately $45 million. 

Under the terms of the Agreement, Conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under the Wesson brand and provide certain other transition services for up to one year following the close of the transaction. After the transition period, the company expects to consolidate Wesson production into its existing oils manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Company anticipates the acquisition to add annual net sales of approximately $230 million.  The transaction is expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of approximately $30 million and contribute approximately $0.10 to the Company's adjusted earnings per share in the first full year after closing, excluding one-time costs and before giving effect to synergies.  Annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million are expected to be fully realized within two years after closing.  The $285 million purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 9.5 times EBITDA.  Factoring in the estimated $45 million tax benefit and $20 million of annual synergies, the multiple is expected to be approximately 5 times EBITDA.

"The addition of Wesson creates a strong complement to our Crisco brand," says Mark Smucker, chief executive officer. "By allowing us to more efficiently use existing supply chain and go-to-market resources, this acquisition will lead to significant cost savings that can further fuel growth and innovation opportunities across the company." 

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

SpartanNash, Gelson's Markets and Brookshire Grocery Company Join Retailers with Plans to Source Cage-Free Eggs

Sounding Board: Is Whole Foods Still the Standard?

Sharpening the blades

LEAD Marketing Conference to Feature Workshop on Retail Technology & Branding

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags