Tops, Campbell's Tackle Hunger with Buffalo Bills

By Craig Levitt

John Cleary, Acosta Sales and Marketing; Marylou Borowiak, Food Bank of WNY; Andrew Brocato and Keith McFayden of Tops Friendly Markets

Tops Friendly Markets, in partnership with the Buffalo Bills and Campbell’s Chunky soup, the Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL, have announced the results of the “Tackling Hunger with the Buffalo Bills” program for the 2016 football season. With over 960 tackles made during the regular season, more than 19,800 cans of soup were donated to food banks throughout western and upstate New York.

“We sincerely thank the Buffalo Bills, Campbell’s Chunky soup and Tops Friendly Markets for this incredible donation, which will help provide more than 39,000 meals for our hungry neighbors throughout Western and Upstate New York,” said Marylou Borowiak, President & CEO of the Food Bank of WNY. “It is because of our wonderful community partnerships that we are able to provide nutritious food and support to local families, seniors and children in need. Together, we are tackling hunger, one can at a time.”

Beginning September 11, for every tackle the Buffalo Bills defense made during the 2016 season, Campbell’s Chunky soup donated 20 cans of soup to food banks in western and upstate New York (the Food Bank of Western New York, Rochester Foodlink, the Food Bank of Central New York, and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier) to help close the nutrition gap among families in need.

“Helping to eradicate hunger is a core part of our community mission at Tops,” said Frank Curci, Tops Markets chairman and CEO. “This program was a true partnership and it allowed us to move one step closer to that goal. I want to thank the Buffalo Bills and Campbell’s Soup Company for sharing that same mission.”

To help celebrate this donation, students from the Stanley G. Falk School enrolled in the Food Bank’s Kids in the Kitchen Program will prepare Campbell’s Healthy Request soup for all to enjoy. Kids in the Kitchen is a hands-on program through which children ages 7 through 18 learn about cooking and sound nutrition practices. Students learn how their eating habits affect their health as they prepare simple, nutritious meals and snacks. Classes take place in the Food Bank’s test kitchen or at approved off-site locations.