Tosca Partners with Hollar & Greene

By Natalie Taylor

Tosca, an provider of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions, has partnered with Hollar & Greene, a Southeast cabbage provider. Together the two organizations will enable the shipment of Hollar & Greene cabbage from farm to retail stores.

Tosca makes good on the company mission to eliminate corrugated from the supply chain primarily by leasing reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for the transport of perishable grocery items such as eggs, produce, and case-ready meat to retailers and suppliers. Hollar & Greene is a major cabbage grower in the Southeast, with many cabbage growers and locations in their network. The new agreement not only serves to reaffirm the partnership between the two companies, but solidifies Tosca’s intent to invest resources and capital necessary to further support Hollar & Greene’s growing produce business.

“Tosca is an important partner for Hollar & Greene.” says Jeff Greene, vice president of Hollar & Greene. “We’ve found them to be the most reliable provider of RPCs in the industry. Additionally, Tosca’s expansive service center network enables us to be more competitive and meet the needs of our retail partners faster, while ensuring the delivery of high quality product.”

Tosca will supply Hollar & Greene with a pooled container service for Tosca’s 6425 and 6428 reusable plastic containers. The container design of these RPCs lends itself particularly well to cabbage because of its superior latch design and ability to reduce product damage. Since cabbage can be heavy to pack and ship, Tosca’s RPC design ensures more product makes it way safely into retail distribution centers, and ultimately to stores.

“This agreement further solidifies a longstanding partnership between Tosca and Hollar & Greene,” says Dave Rodgers, vice president of sales, Tosca, “We are excited and proud to service the industry leader in cabbage and their retail partners.”

Recently, Tosca announced the opening of its 14th nationwide service center in Omaha, Neb. Tosca’s expansive wash-site network enables for faster turnaround for the company’s reusable plastic containers, better enabling produce suppliers to meet demand, while staying on time and on budget.

Tosca also holds service center locations in Salinas and San Bernardino, Calif.; Newnan, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Sharonville, Ohio; Hazleton, Pa.; Memphis, Tenn.; Dallas; Garland, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Lakewood, Wash.; and Green Bay, Wis. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with administrative offices in Green Bay.