US Foods Agrees to Acquire SRA Foods

By Natalie Taylor

US Foods has agreed to acquire SRA Foods, a meat processor and distributor in Birmingham, Ala., with annual sales of approximately $80 million.

Family owned since 1940, SRA started out as a butcher shop in Birmingham. Today, SRA Foods occupies a nearly 70,000 square foot facility, runs a fleet of nearly 20 trucks and features a product line of more than 1,000 distinct items. With a large population of BBQ and meat-centric restaurants throughout the South, this acquisition will help strengthen US Foods’ center-of-the-plate offerings to its customers throughout the region.

“The Anselmo family has built an incredible reputation for providing only the highest quality meats to more than 1,000 customers throughout the Birmingham area,” says David Norton, president, US Foods’ Stock Yards. “We are excited to be able to expand our offering throughout the South region and beyond by bringing SRA Foods into the US Foods family.”

US Foods will continue to operate the SRA Foods facility in Birmingham and expects to welcome its more than 100 employees to the company. The location will become part of the company’s Stock Yards organization, which provides high-quality meat and seafood, custom cut and packaged for customers’ specifications.

"We are proud to be joining US Foods, a company that shares our vision for providing our valued customers with the highest levels of quality and service,” says Anthony Anselmo, president, SRA Foods. “We’re pleased US Foods will continue to invest in our business and support our employees and the community of Birmingham.