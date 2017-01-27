United Fresh Launches 2017 Produce Industry Compensation Survey

By Craig Levitt

The United Fresh Produce Association has launched its 2017 Compensation Survey for the fresh produce industry. The data collected will be published in an expansive research report that will assist produce industry employers in understanding critical compensation benchmarks.

The survey collects compensation and benefits data from produce companies for more than 30 full-time positions in the areas of: Sales & Marketing; Production & Operations; Quality Control & Assurance; Administration; Finance & Accounting; and Executives. The survey is open to any U.S. or Canadian-based produce employer, including grower-shippers, brokers, wholesaler-distributors, importers, exporters, and fresh-cut processors.

The survey is administered every two years by expert research firm Industry Insights. The results will be published in a detailed research report designed to help produce companies directly compare their salaries and benefits. Data is reported by: ownership type (family, private, public); type of business; produce sales volume; number of full-time employees; and geography.

“We encourage all eligible produce companies to participate in this year’s survey,” said, United Fresh’s Finance & Business Management Council Chairman Jason Pounds, Hardie’s Fresh Foods. “The more data we have, the more robust and valuable this report will be in providing industry employers with reliable metrics to ensure they are offering competitive compensation.”

The survey is open at www.unitedfreshsurvey.com to any U.S. or Canadian-based produce company until April 21, 2017. The final research report will be available in June at the United Fresh 2017 convention in Chicago.