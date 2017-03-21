Vegas Food Expo to Feature Innovative Food Executives

By Craig Levitt

Thirteen of America’s top food executives and entrepreneurs in fields from aquaponics to hospitality services will speak at the inaugural Vegas Food Expo on March 30 and 31 at the Gold Coast Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. The expo will also connect more than 130 innovative food and beverage brands to retailers, distributors, and foodservice providers.

Expo attendees will have a chance to interact with artisanal food makers and learn from innovative food executives during speaking sessions scheduled on both days of the expo.

Speakers have been selected by Brett Ottolenghi, founder of the Vegas Food Expo and owner of Artisanal Foods in Las Vegas, for their leadership, tenacity, creativity, and influence in the food world. The lineup includes Zingerman’s Co-owner Paul Saginaw, TAO Group Managing Partner Louis Abin, “Made to Stick” co-author Chip Heath, Bitten food conference Founder & CEO Naz Riahi, and Frieda’s Specialty Produce President & CEO Karen Caplan.

“Staying on top of food trends and being able to spot what’s coming next are important for ideation,” said Caplan. “It’s imperative for us at Frieda’s to know what’s happening so we can provide what our foodservice clients need to stay current and for our retail clients to be aware of what shoppers are going to come looking for next. Las Vegas is at the forefront of food innovation, being the city of renowned chefs, up-and-coming culinary talents, and creative food start-up companies. This is the expo to be at if you want to know what the next hot trends are.”

Speaking on “Tapping into Fresh Trends in Produce,” Caplan is scheduled to take the stage at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.