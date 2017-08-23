Edit ModuleShow Tags
Whole Foods Celebrates National Bacon Day

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

In honor of National Bacon Day on Sept. 2, Whole Foods Market will have a buy-one, get-one-free deal on two of its top-selling bacon brands. When shoppers buy one 12-ounce package of Nature’s Rancher bacon or an 8-ounce package of Applegate Organic Sunday Bacon, they’ll get a second package free of the same brand.

Both Nature’s Rancher and Applegate bacon products are free of antibiotics and added hormones, are pasture-raised and meet Whole Foods Market’s leading animal welfare standards, company officials say. 

This offer is valid on Sept. 2, 2017, while supplies last.

