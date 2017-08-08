Whole Foods Market 365 Santa Monica to Open Aug. 9

By Natalie Taylor

A new Whole Foods Market 365 opens tomorrow, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. in Santa Monica, Calif. The new store is the fifth Whole Foods Market 365 to open, and marks the second location in the Los Angeles area at 2121 Cloverfield Blvd. at Pico. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The 30,000-square-foot space will offer affordable and convenient grocery items, unique venues and high-quality products made without any artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

“Whole Foods Market 365 is all about the easy everyday shop—whether you’re meeting a friend for dinner and a glass of wine, stocking up on groceries for the week or grabbing food to go, this store has a blend of fun foodie finds and convenience,” says Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. “Our Santa Monica store is a great example of the evolution of the 365 brand and we’re thrilled to bring this neighborhood a new place to shop and hang out.”

Key store features include:

Groundwork Coffee: Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Groundwork Coffee features 100-percent certified organic hot and cold coffees and teas, including nitro cold brew coffee and a new vegan horchata and cold brew. Groundwork will also offer a full menu of made-to-order breakfasts, sandwiches, salads and bowls with vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options. Highlights include house-made granola, Bitches Brew short rib sandwich, vegan kale caesar salad and umami rice bowl. All eggs served are organic and all meats are free from added hormones and antibiotics.

Asian Box Street Food: Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Monday. All menu items are 100-percent gluten-free, customizable, and “dtam sang,” or made to order. Guests pick a base of rice, rice noodles or Asian salad, a protein like Six Spice Chicken, Lemongrass Pork, or Coconut Curry Tofu, then top it with a variety of ingredients likes wok steamed or spiced vegetables, crispy shallots, fresh jalapeno and caramel eggs. House made sauces include tamarind vinaigrette, Miss Jones’ Sriracha, no-oil fish sauce, peanut sauce and Asian Street Dust.

Taqueria: An in-house kitchen offers tacos, bowls, burritos, plus build-your-own pizza and convenient ordering via kiosk. This venue includes vegan options like tofu picadillo and jackfruit al pastor tacos, as well as a full menu of Detroit-style pizza.

Antipasto bar: A selection of olives, roasted garlic, tapenades, pickled and marinated artichokes, beets and cauliflower sold by the pound.

Specialty cheeses: A hand-picked selection of nearly 30 artisanal cheeses, from Parrano and Pavino to Seaside and Vermont Creamery’s Minimont, made exclusively for Whole Foods Market 365 stores.

Organic soda fountain: 100-percent organic, non-GMO sodas by Tractor Beverage Co made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The organic soda fountain will have rotating flavors on tap like Cola, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Coconut, Cherry Cream and Cucumber.

Grab-and-go: Build your-own salad and meals at hot and cold bars with fresh ingredients. Shoppers can pick up ready-made wraps, sushi, pizza, sandwiches, pastas, breakfast tacos, as well as cakes, pies, fruit and veggie trays.

Fresh baked goods: Larder Baking Company will supply baked goods, including a selection of cookies, pastries and hearth breads. Plus, a bulk cookie bar will offer cookies by the pound.

Flash Finds: New, seasonal or unique offerings available for a limited time. Flash Finds for opening week include Jica chips, Severino pasta, Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches and Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Milk.

On-site pairing kiosk: Scan wine bottles, beer or spirits for food pairing ideas, ratings, user reviews and recommendations. The beer, wine and spirits section has more than 400 wines, 200 craft, domestic and imported beers and 50 spirits, with many organic and sustainable options.

365 Rewards: A free digital loyalty program offers customers special discounts, free products and other surprises. Rewards members receive 10 percent off more than 100 items throughout the store. Program highlights include 20 percent off all berries on Wednesdays, digital punch cards with buy five, get one free offers and $5 off a $25 purchase for new members.

Opening Day Celebration

The first 365 shoppers will receive complimentary coffee, pastries and reusable shopping bags. DJ Phatrick will be spinning music on the patio and there will be giveaways throughout the day. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the store will host a “Community Giving Day” where 5 percent of the store’s net sales will be donated to KCRW, a radio station service of Santa Monica College. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., KCRW street teams will be on-site to give away free memberships to shoppers who purchase $50 or more on that day with proof of purchase on receipt.