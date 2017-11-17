Whole Foods Names Christina Minardi EVP of Operations

By GHQ staff

Whole Foods Market has promoted Christina Minardi to EVP of operations, where she will co-lead the integration with Amazon. She previously served as the Northeast regional president, where she oversaw 40 stores in three states.

In this newly-created role, effective immediately, Minardi will lead four regions in addition to co-leading Whole Foods’ integration with Amazon, re-imagining the customer experience and driving e-commerce initiatives, among other key store and regional programs.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Christina to the leadership team and I look forward to working with her to build an exciting future,” said Whole Foods Market CEO and co-founder John Mackey. “I know she will be an integral part of building our relationship with Amazon and helping drive our shopper experience.”

Since joining Whole Foods Market in 1995, Minardi has built a strong leadership team while operating some of the highest-volume stores in the most unique and demanding areas of metro New York. In addition, Minardi was recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the “Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink.”

Minardi will join Ken Meyer and David Lannon as the third EVP of operations.