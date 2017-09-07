Winn-Dixie Kicks Off Partnership with LSU Tigers

By GHQ Staff

Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has inked a new deal with LSU Athletics as an official sponsor. With 42 locations across the state, the new partnership compliments Winn-Dixie’s 60-year heritage in Louisiana.

In addition to its new LSU partnership, SEG recently began a major remodel of its location on Burbank Dr. in Baton Rouge, which is set to debut at the end of this month and which aims to bring an improved shopping experience to the college community. Enhancements will be tailored specifically to students and fans, and will include a beer cave, sushi counter, tailgating items and more.

“We are proud of our rich history in Louisiana and our passion for this region extends beyond the grocery business,” says Trey Edwards, regional VP for Winn-Dixie Louisiana. “Southeastern Grocers knows customers in Louisiana are proud of their LSU Tigers and their 47-team national championships, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to officially be a part of the LSU family.”

SEG has a long-term commitment to fuel, coach and inspire physical activity and healthy lifestyles throughout the Southeast with its sports initiative that supports communities its stores serve through college sports partnerships with the Clemson University Tigers, Florida State University Seminoles, University of Alabama Crimson Tide, University of Florida Gators, University of South Carolina Gamecocks and now, Louisiana State University.

Ward Wyatt, GM for LSU Sports Properties, says the new partnership with Winn-Dixie “is a great fit for LSU Athletics…because of their presence within the Baton Rouge community and across the state of Louisiana.”

In addition to Winn-Dixie, which operates stores and pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, Southeastern Grocers is also parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más and Harveys.