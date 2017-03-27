A&H Launches Kosher Frankfurter Line

By Natalie Taylor

Abeles & Heymann (A&H), maker of award-winning premium kosher hot dogs and deli meats, has launched a healthier product line catered towards holiday parties and celebrations. The new options include: uncured, no nitrates or nitrites added all-beef frankfurters; and uncured franks with the added option for lower sodium and fat content. Both have no fillers and are gluten-free, Kosher and Kosher for Passover.

“Uncured hot dogs are a very hot trend in America and we are proud to make the best-tasting hot dogs with many options for our consumer,” says Seth Leavitt, CEO of Abeles & Heymann. “Years of development and refinement have made this into the best kosher uncured hot dog on the market today.”

The official line up for Passover as well as everyday holiday and sports events includes: New A&H Uncured Premium Beef Franks with no artificial nitrates or nitrites; New A&H Uncured Premium Beef Franks with reduced fat and sodium, in regular and mini sizes; and New A&H No Nitrate Reduced Fat and Sodium Beef Knockwurst. A&H also offers Beef Chipotle Franks, Mini Cocktail Franks, Knockwurst and a complete line of Salami, Cured Meats and Sliced Deli Meats.

A&H franks are consistently voted as the “Top Dog” in America because they are slow cooked and produced in small batches, and use only premium, quality ingredients. The complete line of products has been made using old world recipes to ensure the superb taste and quality the company has been known for since 1954. A&H premium deli products can be found at Costco and BJ’s, national chain supermarkets such as Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Kroger, Ralph’s and Acme, as well as independent kosher stores coast to coast.