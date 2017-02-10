ARCTIC ZERO Adds Flavors to Line of 'Fit Frozen' Desserts

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ARCTIC ZERO is adding three new chunky pint flavors and one new bar to its family of Fit Frozen lactose-free, low-calorie treats. ARCTIC ZERO Cherry Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Swirl and Rocky Road Trip Chunky Pints and Cake Batter bars will arrive in grocery freezers in March.

“Our new chunky pint flavors and new bar capture some of dessert lovers’ all-time favorite flavors, in a low-calorie, lactose-free treat that anyone can enjoy. ARCTIC ZERO creates creamy, delicious snacks that don’t force you to choose between indulging and your commitment to your health,” says Amit Pandhi, CEO of ARCTIC ZERO.

ARCTIC ZERO is whey protein-based, lactose free, low sugar and low in calories with fat free and lower fat options– and all the new flavors are also gluten free – making it a dessert option for those who are diabetic, lactose intolerant, gluten-intolerant or who are focused on staying fit and trying to maintain a healthy diet. ARCTIC ZERO frozen desserts do not contain cream, milkfat or eggs.

Each of ARCTIC ZERO’s new Chunky Pints contain 12 grams of protein, 12 grams of fiber and only 300 calories per pint (75 calories per serving). Portioned, individually wrapped bars are convenient grab-and-go treats featuring 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and only 80 calories each.

“Flavor innovation is both an art and a science for ARCTIC ZERO,” says Pandhi. “We are obsessed with finding the right ingredients to deliver outstanding taste, while delivering on our commitment to a ‘clean’ indulgence. To us, that means using only GMO-free ingredients and natural sweeteners, never using any sugar alcohols which are often derived from GMO corn.”

All ARCTIC ZERO products are GMO-free, contain hormone-free whey protein and utilize low calorie monk fruit concentrate as a sweetener. ARCTIC ZERO contains no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

ARCTIC ZERO is available for a suggested retail price of $4 to $5 at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart and Whole Foods Market, as well as online at Amazon.com and arcticzero.com.