Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Alouette Introduces Cheese Dips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Alouette introduced a line of Cheese Dips.

The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs. The dips have 50 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving.

The premium Cheese Dips come in flavors:

Onion Medley – A savory blend of Vidalia onions, leeks and chives.

Cucumber Ranch – Crunchy cucumber pieces and premium soft cheese.

Mediterranean Vegetable – A combination of fire-roasted eggplant, crunchy zucchini, sweet red peppers and savory herbs. 

Available for $5.49 at grocery stores nationwide, including Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, Jewel-Osco, HyVee, Ingles and more. The new Cheese Dips are the latest innovation to join the Alouette family of specialty cheese products, including the best-selling Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, individually-wrapped Le Petite Fromage and the recently-launched Spreadable Cheddar Collection.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

United Fresh Calls for 2017 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program Nominations

Castor & Pollux Debuts New ORGANIX Jerky Chip Cookies for Dogs

Herr Foods Introduces Pub Style Sourdough Pretzel Thins

Study Findings Revealing New Eating Culture Implications for Food Retail at the FMI Midwinter Conference

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Reddi-Wip Introduces New Recipe

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags