Alouette Introduces Cheese Dips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Alouette introduced a line of Cheese Dips.

The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs. The dips have 50 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving.

The premium Cheese Dips come in flavors:

Onion Medley – A savory blend of Vidalia onions, leeks and chives.

Cucumber Ranch – Crunchy cucumber pieces and premium soft cheese.

Mediterranean Vegetable – A combination of fire-roasted eggplant, crunchy zucchini, sweet red peppers and savory herbs.

Available for $5.49 at grocery stores nationwide, including Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, Jewel-Osco, HyVee, Ingles and more. The new Cheese Dips are the latest innovation to join the Alouette family of specialty cheese products, including the best-selling Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, individually-wrapped Le Petite Fromage and the recently-launched Spreadable Cheddar Collection.