Alouette Introduces Cheese Dips
Alouette introduced a line of Cheese Dips.
The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs. The dips have 50 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving.
The premium Cheese Dips come in flavors:
Onion Medley – A savory blend of Vidalia onions, leeks and chives.
Cucumber Ranch – Crunchy cucumber pieces and premium soft cheese.
Mediterranean Vegetable – A combination of fire-roasted eggplant, crunchy zucchini, sweet red peppers and savory herbs.
Available for $5.49 at grocery stores nationwide, including Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, Jewel-Osco, HyVee, Ingles and more. The new Cheese Dips are the latest innovation to join the Alouette family of specialty cheese products, including the best-selling Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, individually-wrapped Le Petite Fromage and the recently-launched Spreadable Cheddar Collection.