BRIANNAS Introduces Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing

By Rebekah Marcarelli

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings will present its new flavor, Creamy Cilantro Lime, at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show (booth #447), January 22-24, at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Creamy Cilantro Lime is part of BRIANNAS’ 15-flavor home style lineup. It is vegetarian, free of gluten, nuts, trans fats, MSG, high fructose corn syrup, and is certified kosher.

“All of us at BRIANNAS are excited to present this new, distinctive dressing to our friends and fans," says Jeff Sadler, sales & marketing director. "It’s a bright and creamy mix of tart lime and refreshing cilantro. The adventurous foodie will find many unique ways to use our new BRIANNAS Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing.”

Company officials suggest splashing it on raw or grilled vegetables, Baja shrimp tacos and chilled pasta salad.

BRIANNAS’ line of 15 dressings continues to grow in popularity, company officials say. All of the dressings contain no trans fats or high fructose corn syrup, and the new Creamy Cilantro Lime will be the twelfth member of its gluten-free offerings.