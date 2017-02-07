Bakery On Main Debuts New Packaging

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bakery On Main introduced its amped up instant oatmeal line, which offers the same taste with a new updated packaging design.

The instant oatmeal is made with certified gluten-free oats, flax, chia and two ancient grains quinoa and amaranth, providing at least 33-grams of whole grains per one serving of Bakery On Main instant oatmeal. Bakery On Main Instant Oatmeal also provides good source of ALA, containing 320-miligrams of ALA per 50-gram serving, which is 20 percent of the 1.6-gram Daily Value for ALA, company officials say.

The updated packaging design will help communicate the product line benefits and hold a wider appeal to the natural consumer. The new packaging, consistent with Bakery On Main’s other product lines, also maintains the signature bright colors and awning that consumers know and love and will enable them to quickly recognize the Bakery On Main brand on shelf.

Positioned in the gluten free set or the natural cereal set, the entire product lineup is certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and is free of trans fat, cholesterol, dairy, casein, artificial flavors and preservatives. “We’re thrilled by the loyal following of gluten intolerant and mainstream consumers that our instant oatmeal has received,” says Bakery On Main’s founder, Michael Smulders.

Inspired by Bakery On Main’s history as a small bakery, the instant oatmeal line is available in five bakeshop varieties including; Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Maple Multigrain Muffin, and Blueberry Scone with an Unsweetened option as well. This lineup also includes a Variety Pack option. Each 10.5-ounce box includes six, single-serve 1.75-ounce packets. Available at natural food retailers across the country for an SRP of $5.99 and is also available online.