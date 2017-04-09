Ball Canning Jars Get New Look for 2017

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Newell Brands, the makers of the 130 year old Ball home canning brand, revealed new innovations for the 2017 canning season.

"While more than half of Americans have at least one Mason jar in their homes, these new introductions will excite our core canning users as well as shoppers who are looking for new and creative ways to put their twist on Mason jar crafts and décor," says Matt Christensen, director of fresh preserving at Newell Brands. "This year, we're excited to offer not just jars, but recipe solutions as well, further simplifying fresh preserving for all those interested in making the most of their fresh produce."

The new Spiral Jars joining the Collection Elite Design Series this year are a twist on the standard Mason jar design. The modern shape lends beautifully to beverage and crafting uses, while also remaining ideal for home canning. The other new products include: