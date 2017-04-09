Ball Canning Jars Get New Look for 2017
Newell Brands, the makers of the 130 year old Ball home canning brand, revealed new innovations for the 2017 canning season.
"While more than half of Americans have at least one Mason jar in their homes, these new introductions will excite our core canning users as well as shoppers who are looking for new and creative ways to put their twist on Mason jar crafts and décor," says Matt Christensen, director of fresh preserving at Newell Brands. "This year, we're excited to offer not just jars, but recipe solutions as well, further simplifying fresh preserving for all those interested in making the most of their fresh produce."
The new Spiral Jars joining the Collection Elite Design Series this year are a twist on the standard Mason jar design. The modern shape lends beautifully to beverage and crafting uses, while also remaining ideal for home canning. The other new products include:
- The new Ball 4-ounce Miniature Storage Jars and Ball Smooth Sided Jars, which were released in time for the 2016 holidays.
- Ball Sure Seal Bail Storage Jars with an easy-open latch that store everything around the house while the airtight seal maintains freshness.
- Ball & McCormick Recipe Cards make small batch canning even simpler, with perfectly portioned Non-GMO spices available in the most common recipes for beginners like Dill Pickle Mix, Sweet and Tangy Bread & Butter Pickle Mix, Sweet Roma Pasta Sauce Mix, Salsa Mix and more exotic flavors like Caribbean Fruit Salsa Mix and Asian Ginger Pickle Mix.
- Ball 1 Piece Sip & Straw Lids improve upon the original design by now including a band attached to the lid, so even consumers who may not have bands at home can drink with ease. The new Sip & Straw lids and straws are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and come in a pack of two lids and two straws.
- And finally, the most significant improvement in canning closures in over 30 years, Ball and Kerr Sure Tight Lids will now feature twice the tinplate coating providing additional rust resistance, ensuring the life of the seal for up to 18 months. With over 130 years of research and testing, Ball and Kerr home canning brands offer the most trusted lid on the market, always BPA-free and made in the USA.