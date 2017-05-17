Barilla Introduces Ready Pasta

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Barilla America is introducing its latest innovation in the pasta category, Barilla Ready Pasta, a microwaveable, fully-cooked pasta. Made with just three simple ingredients—fully cooked al dente pasta, a dash of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt—Barilla Ready Pasta allows people to enjoy an al dente texture in just 60 seconds.

“By listening to our consumers, we identified a need for a pasta solution that makes mealtime more convenient without compromising the quality people have come to expect from Barilla,” says Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing for Barilla Americas. “With Barilla Ready Pasta, it only takes 60 seconds to prepare perfect pasta, so it’s great for people who are short on time or looking for a delicious meal option that doesn’t require extra clean up – whether it be lunch at work, an after-school snack or an easy, delicious dinner at home.”

Barilla Ready Pasta is offered in four pasta shapes including Elbows, Gemelli, Penne and Rotini. The product is also non-GMO certified, has no preservatives and is all natural. The pasta is packaged in an 8.5-ounce pouch, making two servings and can be found in the dry pasta aisle.