Ben & Jerry's Introduces New Flavors for 2017

By Natalie Taylor

Ben & Jerry’s has introduced six new flavors to its 2017 lineup, including three traditional ice cream pint flavors and three vegan certified, non-dairy flavors made with almond milk. Whether dairy-less or dairy-full, the new treats are full of the chunks and swirls consumers have come to expect.

Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

After last year’s successful introduction of non-dairy flavors, consumers clamored for more. Ben & Jerry’s has responded with three new additions to its line of Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts:

Caramel Almond Brittle: almond with salted caramel swirls and pieces of almond brittle.

Cherry Garcia: cherry with cherries and fudge flakes.

Coconut Seven Layer Bar: coconut with fudge chunks, walnuts and swirls of graham cracker and caramel.

Cherry Garcia and Coconut Seven Layer Bar are classic Ben & Jerry’s flavors, while Caramel Almond Brittle was designed exclusively for non-dairy fans.

“Our non-dairy fans will never miss what’s missing,” says Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru, Kirsten Schmioler. “These flavors deliver it all—from caramel swirls to chunks of almond brittle. You’ll get Ben & Jerry’s euphoria in every bite.”

Traditional Pints

The company’s three new traditional ice cream flavors were influenced by recent food trends like bold burnt flavors, salted twists on fan favorites and nostalgic eating experiences, including:

Urban Bourbon: burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes, and a bourbon caramel swirl.

Truffle Kerfuffle: vanilla ice cream with roasted pecans, fudge chips and a salted chocolate ganache swirl.

Oat of this Swirled: buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls—a blatant homage to the company’s iconic Oatmeal Cookie Chunk flavor, which still gets piles of fan mail years after being relegated to the company’s flavor graveyard.

“Deep brown liquors are enjoying a renaissance right now,” says flavor guru Eric Fredette. “Millennials are embracing classic cocktails like Manhattans, and bartenders are being super creative with bourbon. Dessert was the obvious next step—the caramel swirl in this ice cream complements the sweet caramel notes in the whiskey.”

Ben & Jerry’s new pints will be available in grocery stores nationwide from mid-February at $4.99 for ice cream and $5.99 for non-dairy. Truffle Kerfuffle and Non-Dairy Caramel Almond Brittle will also be available in Scoop Shops.