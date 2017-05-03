Birds Eye Vegetables Launches New Innovation Platforms
Birds Eye is launching new innovation platforms, including: two new Veggie Made offerings, Mashed and Pasta; Superfood Blends; and USDA Certified Organic.
Birds Eye Superfood Blends are a great way for consumers to incorporate more nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich superfood ingredients into their meals, company officials say. These blends take nature's most nutrient-rich vegetables, grains and fruit, and combine them with light sauces in Steamfresh package. Birds Eye is also adding a line of new USDA Certified Organic vegetables that are grown with no pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics or GMOs.
"We are proud to introduce these new Birds Eye products that make eating vegetables easier and more enjoyable for consumers," says Risa Cretella, vice president, marketing for Birds Eye.
Birds Eye's new platforms are available in the following varieties:
- Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made Pasta: Original Zucchini Lentil Pasta, Spinach Lentil Pasta with Alfredo Sauce, Zucchini Lentil Pasta with Cheddar Sauce and Zucchini Lentil Pasta with Marinara Sauce.
- Birds Eye Veggie Made Mashed: Original Cauliflower, Sour Cream & Chives Cauliflower, Roasted Garlic Cauliflower and Sweet Potatoes & Carrots with Brown Sugar.
- Birds Eye Steamfresh Superfood Blends: Barley & Kale, Chick Peas & Spinach, Quinoa & Spinach and Black Rice & Edamame.
- Birds Eye Steamfresh Organic Vegetables: Sweet Peas, Super Sweet Corn, Cut Green Beans and Mixed Vegetables.