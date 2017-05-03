Birds Eye Vegetables Launches New Innovation Platforms

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Birds Eye is launching new innovation platforms, including: two new Veggie Made offerings, Mashed and Pasta; Superfood Blends; and USDA Certified Organic.

Birds Eye Superfood Blends are a great way for consumers to incorporate more nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich superfood ingredients into their meals, company officials say. These blends take nature's most nutrient-rich vegetables, grains and fruit, and combine them with light sauces in Steamfresh package. Birds Eye is also adding a line of new USDA Certified Organic vegetables that are grown with no pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics or GMOs.

"We are proud to introduce these new Birds Eye products that make eating vegetables easier and more enjoyable for consumers," says Risa Cretella, vice president, marketing for Birds Eye.

Birds Eye's new platforms are available in the following varieties: