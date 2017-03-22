Bravazzi Launches Hard Italian Soda

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bravazzi launched its Hard Italian Soda. Available in three citrus flavors—Grapefruit, Limonata and Blood Orange— Bravazzi is a gluten-free sparkling alcohol beverage that delivers an authentic, all-natural Italian soda experience, company officials say.

“As premium Italian sodas continue to flourish in the non-alcoholic space, Bravazzi taps into this key consumer trend with an innovative new alcohol-infused Italian soda that aligns with consumers’ demand for better-tasting, better for you alcohol beverage options.” says Sarah Ross, vice president marketing and innovation, Bravazzi. “Unlike other similar products on the market, which typically use a grain base, Bravazzi uses all-natural ingredients and no malt resulting in a full-flavored, gluten free taste experience that isn’t weighed down by artificial sweeteners or extra calories.”

Bravazzi is a malt-free, 4.2 percent alcohol by volume carbonated beverage brewed in Memphis, Tenn. Produced with six simple ingredients, including a proprietary alcohol base derived exclusively from cane sugar, Bravazzi contains no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial flavors, colors or ingredients.

A combination of Brava (Italian for “Good”) and fizzy, Bravazzi is available in a bright 12-ounce can.

Bravazzi is now available in Louisville, Ky. and Nashville, Tenn., with rollouts planned for additional markets later this year. Individual flavors are available in six-packs for a suggested retail price of $9.99.