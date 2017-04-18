CELSIUS Launches HEAT Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Celsius Holdings is launching the second line in the product portfolio, HEAT. This new, trainer’s grade line launches throughout the second quarter of 2017.

“HEATTM is a great tasting addition to the CELSIUS portfolio and a welcomed addition to our fans in the fitness community,” says CFO and interim CEO John Fieldly. “As we build a larger portfolio for CELSIUS brands, the second line, HEAT, allows for future revenue streams within the growing fitness and alternative channels of trade.”

Launching in three flavors, Inferno Punch, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Cherry Lime, HEAT debuts in a 16-ounce can, an increase from the current 12-ounce original and natural CELSIUS cans. HEAT borrows equity from the newly rebranded “C” and its degree symbol in a move to gain instant credibility with current CELSIUS customers and consumers, company officials say. Adding HEAT to the roster, along with the March 2017 launch of the natural line extension, allows CELSIUS to shelve more flavors and SKUs within the channels with the fastest growing health and fitness oriented group of consumers, officials say.

Vanessa Walker, EVP of Sales and Marketing, and Jon McKillop, VP Alternate Channels, worked together to develop the brand and spoke of the strategy behind HEAT, “The aim of HEAT is to expand the recognition of the CELSIUS brand franchise with a different segment within the fitness arena,” Walker says.