Cali'flour Foods Introduces Cauliflower Pizza Crust

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Cali'flour Foods introduced a vegan cauliflower pizza crust. The new crusts are fresh, straight from farm ingredients, and are fully-baked directly from the company's oven to their customers. For more than just pizza, the crusts have been used for sandwiches, quiche, taco shells, and more. The company's product is growing in popularity and recently won the Clean Choice Award in "Top 5 Coolest New Finds of 2017."

Cali'flour Foods offers three different kinds of crusts. The first being the Original Italian Cauliflower Pizza Crust, which is made of a proprietary blend of cauliflower, cheese, eggs, and spices, and the second being the Sweet Red Pepper Cauliflower Pizza Crust. Both are gluten-free with six veggie carbs and only 180 calories for the entire crust. The company's newest option is the Plant-Based Italian Cauliflower Pizza Crust which is 100 percent plant-based and contains no eggs or dairy.

Amy Lacey, founder of the company, developed the new pizza crusts because she wanted a healthy alternative without losing the flavor, company officials say. After being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus, Lacey tracked what foods triggered her inflammation reactions and what foods did not. She started creating alternatives to favorite foods so that she could enjoy eating without fear. Cali'flour Foods is the happy result of Lacey's commitment to good health and her desire to help other with similar food restrictions.

"I think people are tired of sacrificing flavor in order to eat healthy, and we provide a great alternative – great flavor without the guilt," says Lacey. "Cali'flour Foods pizza crusts are good for both your body and your taste buds. With an option like this available, there's no reason why you should have to miss out on your favorite food just because you are trying to make healthy choices."