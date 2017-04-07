California Giant Launches “Follow Us To Our Farm” Program

By Natalie Taylor

California Giant Berry Farms has launched a new consumer based campaign, “Follow Us to Our Farm,” calling attention to the item level traceback program that is in place on its fresh berries.

More than four years ago, the company made the commitment to invest in item level traceability on its fresh berry clamshells as a part of its comprehensive food safety program. Each California Giant berry clamshell can be traced back to the farm using the unique 16-digit code at the bottom of each container.

The company built a consumer sweepstakes focused on this traceback component on each container, and sent personalized emails to California Giant shoppers, inviting them to enter the 16-digit code from their California Giant Strawberry containers for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card and a grand prize of a $250 Visa gift card.

“Since the emails were sent to existing California Giant customers, chances are they already have our berries in their fridge or on their shopping list,” Cindy Jewell, vice president of marketing, California Giant. “This is one more way engage and keep building trust with our consumer base. Once shoppers enter the code on the website, they

are taken to a landing page with information on which region their berries were grown where they also see photos from the farm, featured recipes and more.”

The campaign will run from now through September, enticing shoppers to visit the company’s website and trace their California Giant berries back to the farm.