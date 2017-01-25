Canyon Bakehouse Rolls Out Gluten-Free Big-Slice Bread Loaves

By Lindsey Wojcik

Canyon Bakehouse, a Colorado-based gluten-free bakery, has launched two big-slice loaves. Heritage Style slices are wider and taller than traditional gluten-free bread, say company officials.

"Our fans have always loved the delicious taste and texture of our baked goods, but we wanted to create a large-loaf option for people who want a bigger, need-both-hands-to-handle kind of sandwich," says Christi Skow, Canyon Bakehouse co-founder. "However, making a big, gluten-free loaf is quite challenging. You can't just add more dough to a bigger pan. Gluten-free bread doesn't rise and behave the way wheat breads do. So our team threw on their aprons, got busy baking, and created a recipe for a delicious wide loaf with a soft chewy center and golden crust on the outside."

Available in Honey White and Whole Grain, each Heritage Style loaf is made with all-natural ingredients and no GMOs, and is strong enough to hold up to any sandwich piled high with all the fixings, officials add. Like all Canyon Bakehouse baked goods, they are Certified Gluten-Free, kosher and free from dairy, casein, tree nuts, peanuts, soy and sesame.

Canyon Bakehouse Gluten-Free Heritage Style Bread will roll into conventional and natural grocery stores nationwide in February 2017. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 24-ounce loaf.