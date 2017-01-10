Community Coffee Company Launches King Cake Blend for Mardi Gras Season

By Rebekah Marcarelli

To celebrate Mardi Gras, Community Coffee Company launched a limited-time-offer flavor, Community Mardi Gras King Cake, now available online and in select stores across the American South.

This Limited Time Offer King Cake flavor features the same coffee beans used by the line, but with a combination of cinnamon and vanilla. Available in both 12-ounce bags and single-serve K-Cup boxes, this blend provides a subtly sweet flavor.

“Mardi Gras King Cake has become our most anticipated blend around this time of year,” says Jodi Conachen, general manager of communication at Community Coffee Company. “We feel that drinking Community King Cake coffee gives our customers a reason to celebrate their favorite holiday and share the Mardi Gras magic with their friends and loved ones.”

While supplies last, Community Mardi Gras King Cake coffee can be found through Feb. 28 in regional U.S. markets including Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Orleans and surrounding areas, as well as Houma, Memphis, Birmingham, Jackson, Mobile, Houston, Shreveport, Tyler, Monroe, Little Rock, Austin and Dallas. It is also available in Walmart Express and Dierberg stores and online at CommunityCoffee.com.