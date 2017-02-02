ConTech Introduces Precedent Performance Linear LED Product Family

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ConTech Lighting, a Leviton company, introduced the newest product in its linear series, the Precedent Performance Linear.

The Precedent Linear delivers up to 1500 lumens per foot at 3000K and a 90+CRI ensuring superior lighting coverage, uniformity and glare control. This luminaire is a perfect solution for general illumination in grocery, retail and other aisle environments, company officials say.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the Precedent Linear because there is no other product that produces the quality of illumination both vertically and horizontally,” says John Ranshaw, president at ConTech Lighting. “With a strong customer base in grocery and retail stores we are looking forward to seeing this luminaire in stores across the U.S.”

With custom designed optics, this luminaire provides superior beam control and lighting uniformity in both vertical and horizontal planes. Available in 4-inch and 8-inch aluminum housing sections, and in white, black or silver finishes, this luminaire comes complete with quick connects between units to allow for easy runs of multiple fixtures.