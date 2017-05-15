Conagra Brands Launches New Healthy Choice Power Bowls

By Natalie Taylor

Healthy Choice, a brand of Conagra Brands, has launched Power Bowls featuring healthy ingredients and bold flavors inspired by international cuisine.

"Our approach insists that every ingredient matters," says Alan Brooks, associate brand manager, Healthy Choice. "Every Power bowl is made with an intentional combination of whole grains, mixed greens, vegetables and natural proteins catering to people living an active lifestyle."

Available in four varieties, the new bowls are quick and easy to make, and offer more than 16 grams of protein and 6-8 grams of fiber. Ingredients include all-natural chicken raised without antibiotics, all-natural USDA Choice beef and all-natural pork loin.

Adobo Chicken Bowl : Made with all-natural pulled chicken breast with vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a guajillo chili sauce, topped with roasted pepitas.

: Made with all-natural pulled chicken breast with vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a guajillo chili sauce, topped with roasted pepitas. Korean-Inspired Beef Bowl : Tender braised all-natural USDA choice beef with shiitake mushrooms and vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a spicy gochujang and soy sauce, topped with black and white sesame seeds.

: Tender braised all-natural USDA choice beef with shiitake mushrooms and vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a spicy gochujang and soy sauce, topped with black and white sesame seeds. Cuban-Inspired Pork Bowl : Tender braised all-natural pork loin with black beans and vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a sofrito sauce.

: Tender braised all-natural pork loin with black beans and vegetables served on top of brown and red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a sofrito sauce. Chicken Sausage & Barley Bowl: Sweet apple and gouda cheese, sausage made with all natural chicken and vegetables served on top of barley with a roasted garlic sauce.

The Power Bowl serving bowls are made from a plant-based fiber rather than plastic, contributing to a significant reduction in energy usage. The new meals begin rolling out this month and will reach full national distribution by August.