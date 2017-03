Cracker Barrel Cheese Debuts Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Cracker Barrel Cheese debuted Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese. This new product comes complete with large ridged noodles, seasonings, toasted breadcrumbs and sharp Cracker Barrel Cheese.

"We know our consumers love baked, at-home macaroni & cheese. With Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese we've taken the hassle out of homemade, and we've perfected seasoning blends to come up with three flavorful varieties that are easy to prepare," says Jessica Gilbertson, head of meals for Kraft Heinz.

Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is available in several flavor varieties including: Sharp Cheddar; Sharp White Cheddar; and Cheddar Havarti. Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is available now at retailers nationwide at a Suggested Retail Price of $3.99 for a 12.34 oz. pack.