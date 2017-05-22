Culinary Circle Expands Its Lineup of Premium Foods

By Natalie Taylor

The Culinary Circle has added eight new items to its lineup to meet consumer demand for premium artisan products. The new items include:

Two new cheese stuffed crust pizzas with popular topping combinations: pepperoni and three-meat. The new Culinary Circle pizzas feature a mozzarella-filled crust and premium toppings. The pizza line includes 28 different pizzas in a variety of styles, flavors and crust types — from thin and flatbread to self-rising, multigrain, biscuit and the new cheese stuffed.

Three new wing sauces. These flexible finishing sauces are perfect for pairing with chicken tenders, shrimp, or \ sautéed beef or pork cubes for a simple and quick appetizer. Bold & Peppery features a punch of vinegar and cayenne peppers with savory tomato and molasses; Parmesan Garlic combines Italian seasonings with robust Parmesan cheese and garlic for a rich, creamy sauce; Asian brings together a blend of chili peppers with honey, rice wine and sesame for a sweet and spicy flavor.

Three delectable new gelatos for consumers who want to upgrade their indulgences: Caramel Cookie Crunch, Mint Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The new Culinary Circle gelatos feature on-trend flavors while offering a decadent, but lower-in-fat alternative to ice cream.

“Consumers are still making time to indulge and enjoy the foods they love, including pizzas, snacks and desserts, even though they are striving to eat better,” says Bekah Swan, vice president of private brands at SUPERVALU. “The Culinary Circle brand seeks to address consumer demand for new, premium products that offer quality ingredients and unique flavors at an affordable price. As a brand committed to helping consumers elevate every eating occasion, we’re excited to be bringing these new additions to the grocery aisle.”