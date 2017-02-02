DEVOUR to Debut Commercial During AMC's 'Zombie Bowl Marathon'

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The DEVOUR brand recently chose "real guy" Jude Flannelly from Queens, New York to appear in a 30-second television commercial as part of the frozen meal brand's new advertising campaign. The spot will debut on Sunday, Feb. 5 around the 8 p.m. hour of AMC's Zombie Bowl Marathon, which coincides with a high profile sporting event that evening.

The commercial stars Jude auditioning for a group of advertising talent executives. As Jude passionately digs into a bowl of DEVOUR Buffalo Chicken Mac and Blue Cheese, and is overcome by its flavors, the executives themselves get equally overheated. DEVOUR also launched a 60-second director's cut version on the brand's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter platforms, along with Jude's over-the-top audition video.

"Unlike other commercials that run during this first Sunday in February, DEVOUR uses none of the conventions you might expect. No animals, no supermodels, no special effects," says Tim Harrington, creative director at Carrot Creative. "Let's just say we take what might be a clichéd approach and give it the full DEVOUR treatment – unconventional, bold and unique."

Carrot Creative is overseeing all aspects of the DEVOUR campaign while Starcom is handling the media buys for the television commercial and social media.

Jude was selected following a three-city open casting call in New York, Houston, and Los Angeles in early January. Originally from Sarasota, Fla., he graduated from Florida State University before migrating to New York in search of his big acting break.

"We wanted to turn the category on its head to make it relevant and exciting again by pulling together this fan-centric celebration of the DEVOUR brand's humor that always has a bit of a surprising twist," says Emily Kerschner, brand manager, The Kraft Heinz Company. "Only DEVOUR, which has already cracked the code to reaching our target guy in less than seven months, could take on the hype and clichés of advertising seen on television's most watched event."

DEVOUR is a frozen meals brand designed for "Eaties:" people who love uncomplicated, great tasting food. The brand launched 12 varieties in 2016 with the "Food You Want to Fork" advertising campaign.